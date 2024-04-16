Woman sought by police in connection with ‘several offences’

A 38-year-old woman is being sought by police in connection with a number of offences in the Wigan area.
By Alan Weston
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:27 BST
GMP Wigan West put out the appeal on its Facebook page.

It read: “GMP are appealing for the public's help to find Samantha Quinn (23/06/1986), who is wanted for several offences.

“She is believed to be frequenting the Hindley, Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley areas.

“Any information? Please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”