Woman sought by police in connection with ‘several offences’
A 38-year-old woman is being sought by police in connection with a number of offences in the Wigan area.
GMP Wigan West put out the appeal on its Facebook page.
It read: “GMP are appealing for the public's help to find Samantha Quinn (23/06/1986), who is wanted for several offences.
“She is believed to be frequenting the Hindley, Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley areas.
“Any information? Please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”