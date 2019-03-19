Woman stabbed to death identified by police

Police have identified a woman who was stabbed to death in the borough.

The body of 47-year-old Debbie Twist, from Leigh, was found at a property on Manchester Road in the town shortly before 8pm on Sunday March 17.

Officers had been called by the ambulance service to reports a woman had been stabbed.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with arm injuries. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody for questioning.

A 37-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer Wesley Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We are continuing with our investigation to provide Debbie’s family with the answers they deserve and we have specially trained officers supporting them at this devastating time.

“We have been granted a warrant for further detention to allow us to continue to question the man in custody and whilst we are treating this as an isolated incident, our enquiries are very much ongoing.

“I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 8797 quoting reference number 1994 of 17/03/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.