Woman ‘suffered horrific attack’

A man has been accused of subjecting a woman to an horrific attack.

Kevin MacDonald, 38, is charged with maliciously and intentionally causing Christine Mulroney grievous bodily harm in Atherton on August 9 last year. Because of the seriousness of the case Wigan magistrates sent MacDonald, currently resident at HMP Strangeways, to Bolton Crown Court where he will make a first appearance on July 14.

