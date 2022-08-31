Woman used bank card in purse stolen at Wigan North Western railway station
A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing a purse at Wigan North Western railway station and using a bank card found inside it.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:30 pm
Lyndsey Potts, 40, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, took the purse, which contained bank cards and sentimental items, on January 2.
She then committed fraud by using a stolen bank card on the same day.
The case was adjourned by Wigan magistrates until October 10 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.
She was remanded on unconditional bail.