Woman used bank card in purse stolen at Wigan North Western railway station

A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing a purse at Wigan North Western railway station and using a bank card found inside it.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:30 pm

Lyndsey Potts, 40, of Devonshire Road, Atherton, took the purse, which contained bank cards and sentimental items, on January 2.

She then committed fraud by using a stolen bank card on the same day.

The case was adjourned by Wigan magistrates until October 10 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

She was remanded on unconditional bail.