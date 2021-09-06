Woman was almost three times over drink-drive limit
A woman has been banned from driving for 26 months after being caught almost three times over the alcohol limit.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 2:35 pm
Updated
Monday, 6th September 2021, 2:36 pm
Sarah Isherwood, 31, of Bonneywell Road, Leigh, stood before Wigan justices to admit that she gave a reading of 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopper her at the wheel of a Ford Transit in Leigh on August 1. She can reduce the disqualification to 26 weeks if she completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers but there is also £180 to pay to the court and victim services.
