A Wigan woman has admitted to being a serial fly-tipper.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Anne Marie Liptrot, 43, of Beech Tree Houses in Bamfurlong re-appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to four charges of dumping household waste in an alleyway behind her home.

Wigan Amazon worker strangles partner - then contacts police to confess

The hearing was told that the offences happened between February 2020 and May 2022 and that in December 2021 she failed to comply with a community protection notice relating to the littering.

Beech Tree Houses, Bamfurlong, behind which Anne Marie Liptrot dumped large amounts of household wasteBeech Tree Houses, Bamfurlong, behind which Anne Marie Liptrot dumped large amounts of household waste
Beech Tree Houses, Bamfurlong, behind which Anne Marie Liptrot dumped large amounts of household waste
Over the course of the 22 months when the offences were allegedly committed, the court was told, a total of 34 bags and black bin bags of rubbish were spotted containing items such as plastic storage boxes, cardboard boxes, a broken chair and clothing.

The charges said that there was no waste management licence in place to authorise this fly-tipping.

The case has now been adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports. Liptrot with learn her fate at the same court on June 16 before which time she is on unconditional bail.