News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why

Woman who denies being a crack and heroin dealer will only have her trial in September next year

The crown court trial of a Wigan woman accused of peddling crack cocaine and heroin will only take place in 15 months' time.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Lisa O'Brien, 48, of Langdale Avenue, Ince, has previously denied possessing the two class A drugs with intent to supply.

Read More
Tattooists in Wigan: These are the 17 highest-rated tattoo studios in the boroug...

A Bolton judge has now ruled that her trial will be held on September 5 2024, before which she is on bail.

Lisa O'Brien must wait 15 months before she can contest the drug dealing charges against herLisa O'Brien must wait 15 months before she can contest the drug dealing charges against her
Lisa O'Brien must wait 15 months before she can contest the drug dealing charges against her