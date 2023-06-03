Woman who denies being a crack and heroin dealer will only have her trial in September next year
The crown court trial of a Wigan woman accused of peddling crack cocaine and heroin will only take place in 15 months' time.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Lisa O'Brien, 48, of Langdale Avenue, Ince, has previously denied possessing the two class A drugs with intent to supply.
A Bolton judge has now ruled that her trial will be held on September 5 2024, before which she is on bail.