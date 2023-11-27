News you can trust since 1853
Woman who dropped cigarette butt in Wigan town centre faces £400 court bill

A dropped cigarette end has cost a Wigan woman hundreds of pounds.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:44 GMT
Angela Berry, 50, of Alverton Court, Ince, was seen discarding the butt in Hallgate, Wigan town centre, on May 26 this year, borough magistrates heard.

She then failed to attend court to contest the case and so she was found guilty in her absence. A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that piece of litter has cost Berry £408.