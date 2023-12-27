Woman who hurled threats is spared an immediate prison term
A woman who threatened to damage a man's car has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Nikki Pilkington, 34, of Lime Avenue, Leigh, pleaded guilty to making the threats towards Adam Murphy on March 14, as well as failing to attend court on October 11, breaching her bail conditions.
Magistrates imposed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, because it was an "unprovoked attack of a serious nature".
Pilkington must also attend 10 days of rehabilitation activities.