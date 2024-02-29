Woman's Wigan attacker put behind bars as he awaits sentence
A young man has been remanded in custody after admitting he attacked a woman, smashed a window and wrecked her mobile phone.
Kian Liptrot, 20, of Vincent Way, Marsh Green, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting a woman, causing her actual bodily harm and damaging her phone on February 1 and to breaking the window the next day.
He was put behind bars pending his sentencing hearing at the same court on March 15.