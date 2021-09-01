Wounding suspect is named as one of county's most wanted men

Robert Highton has been named as one of Lancashire's most wanted people as police step up their efforts to track him down.

They are looking for the 47-year-old, of Abbeywood, Skelmersdale, as he is wanted on suspicion of a section 18 wounding offence.

Officers also want to speak to him about an incident at Skelmersdale fire station on July 21 in which a police car was damaged.

Robert Highton

Highton is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and short, dark brown hair.

Lancashire Constabulary launched Operation Hunter in July to target the county's most wanted individuals and have so far executed more than 250 warrants.

Anyone with information about Highton's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or 01695 566160.