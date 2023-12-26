Year-long road ban for Wigan drug-driver
A man who took drugs before getting behind the wheel has been banned for 12 months.
Christopher Ahlgren, 45, of Chapel Street, Leigh, pleaded guilty to driving on September 7 while levels of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine were above the legal limit for driving.
As well as being disqualified from driving, he must pay a £120 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £48 victim surcharge.