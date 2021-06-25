Year-long wait for Wigan man's sex crime trial

A Wigan man has denied trying to arrange for a child sex crime to be committed.

Friday, 25th June 2021, 11:41 am
Paul Fields pleaded not guilty to the single charge of attempting to facilitate an illegal act between February 5 and 19 when he appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge. The 47-year-old of Canberra Road, Marsh Green, was released on conditional bail until his trial on June 29 next year.

Bolton Crown Court