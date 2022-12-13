The unnamed 24-year-old was arrested by police following an incident during a South Lancs Counties fixture between Platt Bridge and Wigan Rose on October 2.

Official Dave Bradshaw sustained facial injuries, cracked ribs, a dislocated shoulder, concussion and whiplash which saw him hospitalised.

Dave Bradshaw before the attack

Platt Bridge immediately confirmed the player in question has already left the club.

At the time senior investigating officer, Det Insp John Davies, said: ‘This is a serious assault in which the victim sustained significant, but not life-threatening, injuries.

“’GMP takes assaults such as this extremely seriously and we will be supporting the victim as the investigation progresses, to ensure his wellbeing.

“’We are asking if anyone has any images or videos of the incident that took place at the football pitches in Platt Bridge on Sunday October 2, to get in touch with us.

Ring police on 0161 856 7094 quoting reference number 2490-021022, 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

Mr Bradshaw was later released from hospital and returned to his home in Whelley from where he put a message on social media saying

"I've sustained substantial injuries but I'll survive.

"My confidence has been smashed to bits but please, because of one person, don't tarnish the club with the same brush."

And Platt Bridge FC tweeted: "We as a club do not condone any violence towards anyone in the football community.

"We are ashamed of what has happened, and the player is no longer playing with our team going forward.

"We as a team hope we can build our reputation back to what we have worked so hard for."