Young Wigan driver had taken cannabis

Dominik Stonehouse, 20, of Upland Drive, Ashton, admitted having illegal quantities of the substance in his system when stopped in a Vauxhall Corsa on Yewdale Road. A fine, victim services surcharge and costs mean he has £373 to pay.

