Young Wigan drug-driver receives year-long motoring ban

A young woman has been hit with a 12-month road ban for driving under the influence of cannabis.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Suzanne Yates, 23, of Battersby Street, Ince, stood before Wigan justices to admit failing a drug test after police stopped her BMW 1 Series on Belle Green Lane on October 5 last year.

As well as the driving disqualification she has £465 to pay by way of a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.

