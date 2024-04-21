Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Morgan Oliver, of Pembroke Road, Kitt Green, stood before borough justices charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between March 1 2022 and April 14 this year.

He is next due to appear in court on January 20 next year before which he has been released on bail, conditions including having no contact with the complainant.