Young Wigan man accused of a two-year campaign of domestic abuse
A Wigan 20-year-old has been accused of domestically abusing a woman for two years.
Morgan Oliver, of Pembroke Road, Kitt Green, stood before borough justices charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named female between March 1 2022 and April 14 this year.
He is next due to appear in court on January 20 next year before which he has been released on bail, conditions including having no contact with the complainant.