Lewis Kewharding, 22, of Bramble Grove in Worsley Hall, pleaded not guilty to ordering in prohibited weapons on November 2 last year.

The defendant elected for the case to be heard by a Bolton Crown Court judge and jury before whom Kewharding will make a first appearance on June 26.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

He has been released on unconditional bail until that next hearing.