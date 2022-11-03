News you can trust since 1853
Young Wigan man accused of rape when he was a teenager is back up before a judge

A Wigan man who denies committing rape when he was an 18-year-old has made another appearance before a judge.

By Charles Graham
Nathan Owen, 21, of Market Street in Hindley, has previously entered a not guilty plea to the single charge relating to an offence alleged to have been committed on September 22 2019.

Legal details were discussed at a case management hearing this month and it was confirmed that a five-day trial is still expected to begin on August 7 next year.

A trial date for Owen has already been fixed for August next year