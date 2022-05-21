Connor Galvin, 22, of George Street, Hindley, was found in possession of both cannabis and amphetamine with intent to supply the class B substances and also the offensive weapon - all on September 22 2020.

Borough magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court and on his first appearance there he entered guilty pleas to all three charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Magistrates' Court