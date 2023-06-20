Young Wigan man admits to being a serial flasher
A young Wigan man has admitted to being a serial flasher.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Courtney Havill, 26, of Cedar Drive, Whelley, had initially denied four counts of indecently exposing himself to women with the aim of causing alarm or distress in separate incidents between October 2 2021 and September 9 2022.
But then he changed his pleas to guilty and Manchester and Salford magistrates adjourned the case until June 23 for sentencing.