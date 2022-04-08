Young Wigan man admits to indecent exposure charge
A young Wigan man has been remanded in custody pending sentence after admitting to a "flashing" offence.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Ryan Farnworth appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to admit to a charge of indecently exposing himself on March 26 with the intention of causing alarm or distress.
The 21-year-old, of Broadway in Hindley, will learn his fate at the same court on Thursday April 21, before which he is being kept behind bars while a pre-sentence report is prepared.