Ryan Farnworth appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to admit to a charge of indecently exposing himself on March 26 with the intention of causing alarm or distress.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The 21-year-old, of Broadway in Hindley, will learn his fate at the same court on Thursday April 21, before which he is being kept behind bars while a pre-sentence report is prepared.