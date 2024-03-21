Young Wigan man denies hijacking a motorbike
An allegation of aggravated vehicle-taking has been brought against a Wigan 20-year-old.
Connor Wooton, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates to deny forcibly taking a Suzuki Bandit motorbike, using threatening or abusive language and assaulting a man by beating on March 13.
However he did admit to riding the Suzuki without a licence or insurance.
The case was adjourned until February 25 next year for a trial at the same court, before which he is on conditional bail.