An allegation of aggravated vehicle-taking has been brought against a Wigan 20-year-old.

Connor Wooton, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, appeared before borough magistrates to deny forcibly taking a Suzuki Bandit motorbike, using threatening or abusive language and assaulting a man by beating on March 13.

However he did admit to riding the Suzuki without a licence or insurance.

