Young Wigan man denies launching two assaults in Stockport
A 20-year-old from Wigan has denied launching two assaults.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joshua Brookes, of Balmoral Avenue, Lowton, stood before Manchester magistrates to plead not guilty to the assaults by beating of Alicia Smith and Mark Hammond in Stockport on July 29 last year.
However he pleaded guilty to causing £100 damage to a police vehicle on the same day.
A trial date at Tameside Magistrates' Court was fixed for July 12.