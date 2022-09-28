Young Wigan man faces court bill after admitting flytipping charge
A hefty court bill has been imposed on a 27-year-old Wigan man for flytipping.
By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Ricky Elliston, of France Street, Hindley, stood before borough magistrates and pleaded guilty to a single charge of dumping, without a licence, a builder's bag full of household waste at the rear of a home in Fairclough Street, also in Hindley, on September 3 2020 in breach of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
A fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean that he has £534 to pay.