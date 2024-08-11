Young Wigan man 'had sex conversations with decoy 13-year-old"

A Wigan 21-year-old has been charged with under-age sex offences.

James Friar, of Sovereign Close, Lowton, appeared at Wigan Magistrates' Court to face accusations of inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in non-penetrative activity and of engaging in sexual conversation with a girl of 13.

The charges state that the girl was in fact a "decoy" and the offences are alleged to have taken place between July 23 and August 1.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Friar will make his first appearance before a judge on September 9.

Before then he has been released on bail with conditions that he sleeps at his home address and has no unsupervised contact with under-18s.

