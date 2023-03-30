Young Wigan man walks free after Covid rules breach case collapses
A man accused of breaching Covid restrictions by attending a Wigan gathering when the pandemic was at its height has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.
Jack Blythman, 27, of Hall Lane in Wigan, had denied attending an outdoor gathering of two or more people in Montrose Avenue in Norley, on January 17 2021, when the area was under Tier Four government restrictions as decreed by the 2020 Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) Regulations.