Young Wigan motorway speeder who went 30mph over the limit faces a hefty fine

A young Wigan motorist who broke the speed limit by 30mph is facing a hefty bill.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Bradley Marshall, 22. of Thirlmere Avenue, Norley, appeared before borough justices accused of driving at Ford Fiesta Zetec at 80mph on the M62 westbound on May 18 last year when a 50mph restriction was in place on the smart motorway.

He had six points put on his licence and when a fine was added to court costs and a victim services surcharge he was told that he also has £816 to pay.

Marshall was driving at 80mph on the M62 in an area where a 50mph limit was in force