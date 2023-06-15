News you can trust since 1853
Young Wigan woman hit with big court bill for driving without insurance

A young Wigan woman has been fined more than £1,000 for driving an uninsured car.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Manchester and Salford magistrates heard that Chloe Lawton, 26, of Corfe Close, Aspull, was at the wheel of an Audi Q5 on Bury New Road, Prestwich, on September 30 last year without third party cover.

She was fined and must also pay a victim services surcharge and court costs, bringing her bill to £1,568.

Chloe Lawton's fine alone exceeded £1,000Chloe Lawton's fine alone exceeded £1,000
