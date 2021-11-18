Youth arrested for knife and drug offences during borough bus station crackdown

Officers from Greater Manchester Police's transport unit had been deployed to the terminus on the evening of Wednesday November 17 after receiving reports and complaints of nuisance teens in the area.

A spokesman said: "The team has disrupted large groups of youths in the station.

"Some were taken home to face the music but one male is off to custody for possession of a knife and drugs."

Police at Leigh bus station

The arrest was made during the ongoing Operation Sceptre which has seen GMP targetting knife crime.

This has included a blade amnesty.

Anyone wanting to report knife offences or anti-social behaviour at Leigh bus station should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.