Youths accused of Brianna Ghey murder were 'in it together' trial hears

Two youths blaming each other for the frenzied stabbing murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey were "in it together", jurors have been told.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11.

Two teenagers, identified only as girl X from Warrington and boy Y from Leigh, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, deny murder and each blames the other for the killing.

Both say their backs were turned when the other one suddenly began stabbing Brianna, jurors at Manchester Crown Court have been told.

Brianna Ghey

The defendants had a fascination for violence, torture and murder and had planned the killing for weeks, it is alleged.

Deanna Heer KC gave the prosecution closing speech to the jury on day 16 of the murder trial.

Ms Heer said: "The evidence suggests from first to last these two defendants were in it together.

"When you stand back and look at all of the evidence, there can be no doubt - both of these defendants played their part in the murder of Brianna Ghey.

"You may have found it difficult to fathom how two children could behave in a way they did."

Jurors heard girl X enjoyed watching internet torture and killing material from the "dark web" and had an interest in serial killers.

And the jury was shown an alleged "murder plan" on how to kill Brianna along with phone messages they exchanged, including a "kill list" of other children they planned to harm.

Girl X has said she enjoyed "dark fantasies" but with no intention to ever turn them into reality, while boy Y said he went along with them and did not take them seriously; both say they never expected the other to act on them.

Ms Heer continued: "Both knew what they were going to do, not in fantasy, but in real life."

She suggested Y inflicted "at least some of the wounds" using his hunting knife, found in his bedroom with Brianna's blood on the handle and blood on his clothing showing he was in "close proximity" to the stabbing.

X also said she wanted to stab Brianna in messages, "jus coz its fun lol" and had lured Brianna to the park and encouraged Y to bring his knife.

But Richard Pratt KC, representing girl X, said it was boy Y who had been a kickboxer and knew how to deliver a punch and he suggested a "thrust" with a knife.

"And that's another thing about Y," Mr Pratt continued: "He likes knives."

Mr Pratt pointed out Brianna's blood was found on Y's knife and clothing, but none on girl X's.

And he suggested girl X's fantasies were just those, fantasy, and remained so.

He added: "X had witnessed a good friend of hers carry out a brutal and shocking stabbing and not one intended.

"Girl X, we submit, never left her fantasy world and moved away from Brianna in the fatal seconds and moments before she was stabbed. She was suddenly faced with reality.

"Perhaps Y did not know the difference between fantasy and reality because for whatever reason he took out his hunting knife and attacked and killed Brianna in a frenzy.

"It was not a plan - it was a frenzied and uncontrolled attack."