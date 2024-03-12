Youths dicing with death or serious injury on unsafe Wigan buildings leads to police action
Youths playing inside and on the roofs of derelict buildings in Wigan led to police being called out.
The boarded and tinned-up properties are in Platt Bridge.
A post on GMP Leigh, Atherton & Hindley’s Facebook page posted last night (Monday) said: “This evening, GMP have received several calls for service regarding youths playing inside and on the roofs of derelict buildings on New Street in Platt Bridge.
"These buildings are unsafe! Please can parents be mindful of where your children are playing. Thank you.”