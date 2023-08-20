News you can trust since 1853
Cutting equipment used to free two women after car crashes into wall in Wigan

Two women were injured after their car crashed into a garden wall in Wigan late last night (Saturday).
By Alan Weston
Published 20th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST

It happened on Shevington Lane, close to its junction with Braithwaite, just before 10.45pm.

Cutting equipment was needed to free the two women, who were then taken to hospital. Fortunately their injuries were not serious.

Generic fire engine picGeneric fire engine pic
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Shortly before 10.45pm last night (Saturday 19 August), two fire engines from Wigan fire station and the Technical Response Unit from Leigh fire station were called to attend a road traffic collision involving one car on Shevington Lane, Wigan.

“Crews arrived quickly and extricated two casualties from the vehicle using cutting gear. Both casualties were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Firefighters made the area safe before departing after approximately an hour at the scene.”

Police and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were also in attendance at the incident.

