Delays following crash near Wigan school

A crash near a Wigan school is causing lengthy delays.

By Sian Jones
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

The incident which took place outside St Catherine’s CE Primary Scholefield Lane in Scholes this afternoon (April 25) is causing long traffic queues stretching back to Hindley Market Street.

It is affecting anyone travelling to Wigan via Hindley or vice versa.

The crash happened near the school on Scholefield Lane, ScholesThe crash happened near the school on Scholefield Lane, Scholes
The school has thanked anyone who stopped to help before the emergency services arrived.

