Derelict Wigan pub destroyed by flames after second blaze in a week
An abandoned canalside Wigan pub has been set alight for the second time in a week.
Only two days after a huge blaze, the Dover Lock Inn in Abram has now been destroyed by flames.
The fire service was called to the blaze at 14.49pm on Friday December 10 and currently remain on the scene.
A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Six fire engines from Leigh, Hindley, Wigan, Manchester Central and Farnworth fire stations attended a fire involving a derelict building on Warrington Road, Wigan.
“Firefighters are currently tackling a fire approximately 50m by 50m in size and three sectors are being used to fight the blaze. Crews are using a number of hand held jets to bring the fire under control. Crews remain in attendance and will be on site into the evening.”
The pub has been closed for several years and has since been the subject of several planning applications to get it replaced by homes.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here