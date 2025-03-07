A gang of fraudsters swindled vulnerable elderly victims out of £1 million in life savings across the UK.

Operating from their base in Blackburn, the criminals targeted 14 vulnerable victims in a nationwide courier fraud scam.

The gang would call or visit victims, impersonating representatives from their banks or the police.

They would then falsely claim they needed the victims’ card or bank details to assist with an investigation, or inform them that they had been scammed and were there to help.

In one instance, they told a man in his 80s that he was involved in a ‘special project’ and that he was ‘sworn to secrecy.’

For some victims, the fraudsters instructed them to expect a parcel at their home, advising them not to open it, and assured them that a courier would later collect it.

The scammers then used the victims’ cards or funds to make withdrawals or transfers and splurged on lavish purchases.

These included watches, flights, laptops, electronics, jewellery, five-star hotel stays and currency exchanges.

DC Adam Kelsall, from Lancashire Police’s Fraud Triage Team, said: “These despicable people preyed on some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

“They exploited their vulnerabilities with the aim to gain their trust before stealing their life savings.”

As reports came in from across the country, several investigations were launched and suspects were eventually identified.

What tied the suspects together was their significant connection to Lancashire.

Lancashire Police opened an investigation, arresting six individuals who were later charged and sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

The offenders were:

Giovanni Piras, 37, formerly of The Evergreens, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison.

Samuel Daniels, 35, formerly of Hollin Bank Court, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and was sentenced to five years and two months in prison.

Dean Clarke, 40, formerly of Waterloo Close, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Caroline Cunliffe, 48, formerly of Wardlebrook Avenue, Hyde, pleaded not guilty, but was later convicted of conspiracy to defraud and sentenced to three years in prison.

Giuseppe Persico, 50, of No Fixed Abode, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud and was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Muhammed Afzal, 51, formerly of Azalea Road, Blackburn, pleaded not guilty, but was later convicted of conspiracy to defraud and sentenced to 25 months in prison.

“One of the victims has died whilst our investigation was ongoing, and it saddens me that they didn’t get the chance to see these offenders brought to justice,” DC Adam Kelsall added.

“I do hope that the victims can now begin to rebuild their lives, knowing that the people responsible for this crime are behind bars.

“These crimes are not and never will be tolerated in Lancashire. If you are committing fraud, we will find out who you are, we will investigate, and we will bring you to justice.”

If you suspect that you or someone you know may be a victim of Courier Fraud, call police on 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 1232040.