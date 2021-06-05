Disruption to Wigan trains due to trespassers on the line

Trains at Wigan have been delayed due to trespassers on the line.

Northern have said services may be disrupted on the tracks between Wigan Wallgate and Salford Crescent this afternoon (June 5).

The line is blocked in both directions.

Replacement buses have been arranged.

The train operator tweeted: "Due to trespassers on the railway between Wigan Wallgate and Salford Crescent the line is blocked in both directions."