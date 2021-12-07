Distressed woman led from Wigan bridge
A distressed woman was led to safety by the emergency services after an incident on a Wigan bridge.
Police, paramedics and a fire crew were all called to Stadium Way near to the DW Stadium at 7.50pm on Monday (December 6) after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a female on one of the bridges crossing the waterways there.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "The woman and was later taken to the hospital for appropriate care and support."
The other 999 teams, who had been summoned as a precaution, were stood down without, happily, being needed.
