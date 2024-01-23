Prioritise Regular Maintenance: One of the fundamental pieces of advice from drainage experts is the importance of regular maintenance for stormwater infrastructure. Drains, culverts, and other components of the drainage system need to be inspected and cleaned regularly to prevent blockages and ensure optimal performance. Routine maintenance not only enhances the efficiency of the system but also extends its lifespan, saving communities from potential flooding disasters.

Implement Sustainable Land Use Planning: Drainage experts stress the significance of sustainable land use planning in mitigating stormwater issues. Proper zoning regulations and land development practices can help minimise impervious surfaces, allowing more water to infiltrate the soil naturally. By incorporating green spaces and permeable surfaces into urban planning, communities can reduce runoff and enhance the overall resilience of stormwater management systems.

Keep Gutters and Downspouts Clear: Similarity to the first tip, regularly cleaning gutters and downspouts is a straightforward but crucial step in preventing water buildup. Leaves, twigs, and debris can clog these channels, leading to overflow and potential water damage. By keeping them clear, homeowners can ensure that rainwater is directed away from the foundations and prevent localised flooding.

Opt for Rain Barrels: Harnessing the power of rain water can be both eco-friendly and practical. Install rain barrels beneath downspouts to collect rainwater for later use in gardening or watering plants. This not only reduces runoff but also helps conserve water resources while providing homeowners with a sustainable way to manage excess rainwater.

Create Rain Gardens: Transforming a low-lying area in your yard into a rain garden is a visually appealing and environmentally friendly way to manage stormwater. Choose native plants that thrive in wet conditions, as they absorb excess water and prevent runoff. Rain gardens also attract beneficial wildlife and add a touch of natural beauty to your outdoor space.