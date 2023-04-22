All traffic was halted at the Beech Hill crossroads of Beech Hill Lane, Woodhouse Lane, Woodhouse Drive and Scot Lane at around 12 midday today (Saturday).

It followed a road traffic collision caused by a car driver suffering a suspected medical episode. He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The North West air ambulance landed on the roadway while police vehicles with their blue lights flashing maintained the traffic closure.

The North West air ambulance and police rushed to the scene after reports of a road traffic collision at the Beech Hill junction in Wigan

The air ambulance helicopter remained at the scene for around 20 minutes before taking off again.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police were called to a road traffic collision at around midday today (Saturday 22 April 2023) at the junction of Beech Hill Avenue, Scot Lane and Woodhouse Drive in Wigan.

“Emergency services arrived, along with the air ambulance, and quickly established this was caused by a suspected medical episode.