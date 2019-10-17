Driver escapes unscathed from Wigan country lane road smash which ended with a car upside down

A motorist had a miracle escape after a car careered out of control and ended up on its roof outside a Wigan hotel.

An ambulance was called to the scene on Chorley Road, Worthington, Standish, at 8.50pm on Wednesday, but the driver had managed to get out of the upturned vehicle completely unscathed so it was turned back.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that they had been made aware of a road traffic accident outside the Kilhey Court hotel but officers did not attend because no injuries had been reported.