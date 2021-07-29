Driver fled after car crashed and flipped over on busy Wigan road
A driver is reported to have fled after crashing a car into a parked vehicle, causing it to land on its roof.
The incident happened at around 3pm on Thursday on Leigh Road in Atherton.
Firefighters from Atherton attended to make the vehicle safe and police are investigating what happened.
