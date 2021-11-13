Driver runs away after crashing car into lamp post and injuring passenger

Emergency services were called shortly before 9.25pm on Friday to the collision on Mosley Common Road, in Mosley Common.

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and the passenger - a man in his 50s - was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

"No arrests have been and any information should be passed to police online, if able, or via 101 quoting incident 3180 of November 12."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information about the crash