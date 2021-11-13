Driver runs away after crashing car into lamp post and injuring passenger
A driver fled after crashing a car into a lamp post, leaving their injured passenger behind.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 8:59 pm
Updated
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 9:00 pm
Emergency services were called shortly before 9.25pm on Friday to the collision on Mosley Common Road, in Mosley Common.
A police spokesman said: "The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene and the passenger - a man in his 50s - was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.
"No arrests have been and any information should be passed to police online, if able, or via 101 quoting incident 3180 of November 12."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here