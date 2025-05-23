The best - and worst - motorway service stations in the North West, according to readers of Which.The best - and worst - motorway service stations in the North West, according to readers of Which.
Driving this bank holiday? The best and worst motorway services on the M6, M61, M62 and M56

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 13:19 BST

If you’re hitting the road this Bank Holiday, you might be using a service station.

Notoriously expensive, there appears to be a big difference between operators, with some offering farmshops and organic products, while some offer more traditional, cheap and cheerful takeaway options.

Ninety of the UK’s motorway service stations have been rated by readers of Which? for their overall satisfaction, and then in areas including cleanliness, price of products, accessibility, and range of facilities.

To see which ones in the North West were the best -and which were the worst - click on the pages below

Road Chef Durham was given a customer satisfaction score of 44 per cent, with three stars for its convenience.

1. Durham Services

Road Chef Durham was given a customer satisfaction score of 44 per cent, with three stars for its convenience. | Google

Scotch Corner Services off the A1 only got a 39 per cent satisfaction rating and one star for its product pricing.

2. Scotch Corner Services

Scotch Corner Services off the A1 only got a 39 per cent satisfaction rating and one star for its product pricing. | google

This service station on the A1 scores a lowly 36 per cent in customer satisfaction - with its range and quality given one star.

3. Washington Services

This service station on the A1 scores a lowly 36 per cent in customer satisfaction - with its range and quality given one star. | google

This service station on the A1 only scores 26 per cent in customer satisfaction.

4. Leeming Bar services

This service station on the A1 only scores 26 per cent in customer satisfaction. | Google

