East Lancs closed both ways after serious collision

The East Lancs road has been closed for more than an hour tonight. Pic: Google Maps

The accident, at Haydock Island, also the site of junction 23 of the M6, is causing traffic to build up around the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AA Roadwatch said: "Road closed and very slow traffic due to police incident on A580 East Lancashire Road both ways between Kenyons Lane South and M6 J23 (Haydock). The road has been closed since 18:15."