East Lancs closed both ways after serious collision
A serious crash has closed the East Lancs both ways tonight.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 7:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 7:32 pm
The accident, at Haydock Island, also the site of junction 23 of the M6, is causing traffic to build up around the area.
AA Roadwatch said: "Road closed and very slow traffic due to police incident on A580 East Lancashire Road both ways between Kenyons Lane South and M6 J23 (Haydock). The road has been closed since 18:15."
National Highways said there had been a "serious collision".