Easter Fun at Nicol Mere Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kicking off the festivities with boundless enthusiasm, the pupils dove headfirst into a boiled egg rolling competition, navigating through an assault course with precision and skill.

Laughter filled the air as eggs tumbled and rolled, marking the start of an egg-stravagant week ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding a touch of rural charm to the school grounds, a farm made a special visit, delighting the pupils with an array of furry and feathered friends. From the gentle Shetland pony to the playful antics of goats and sheep, the pupils immersed themselves in hands-on learning.

Mrs Swift, the headteacher, getting in the Easter spirit with the Year 6 children

Guinea pigs, chickens, rabbits, and even a chinchilla captured their hearts, fostering a deeper appreciation for the diversity of the animal kingdom.

The spirit of Easter joy continued with an exhilarating Easter egg hunt, as pupils scoured the school grounds in search of hidden treasures. Excitement reached a fever pitch as they uncovered colourful eggs tucked away in secret nooks and crannies.

For budding bakers, the "Easter cake bake-off” competition provided an opportunity to showcase their culinary prowess, with tempting treats tantalising the taste buds and igniting a friendly spirit of competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midweek brought an unexpected visit from the Easter bunny himself, spreading joy and sweetness as he distributed Easter eggs to each and every child, their faces alight with delight at the surprise visitor.

Egg Roulette!

As the week drew to a close, the older pupils of Year 5 and Year 6 embraced the thrill of friendly competition in an egg-splat game.

With bated breath, they selected eggs at random, bracing themselves for the splat atop their heads, the ultimate test of luck and nerve as they discovered whether their egg was hard-boiled or not cooked at all.