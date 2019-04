Nursery children from The Wendy House Nursery, The Edge, have been playing with paint, moulding clay and soap. See last week's Class Act: Children are all smiles at Redwood House Nursery School, Orrell

Kids get crafty with paint, clay and hand soaps at The Wendy House Nursery. MA jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kids get crafty with paint, clay and hand soaps at The Wendy House Nursery. MA jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kids get crafty with paint, clay and hand soaps at The Wendy House Nursery. MA jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kids get crafty with paint, clay and hand soaps at The Wendy House Nursery. MA jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more