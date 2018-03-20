Young boffins get in lather over science of bubbles

A Wigan school’s Science Week achievements have been put under the microscope.

Trainee science specialists, subject experts from other schools and colleges, education authorities and Hope University all convened on Newfold Primary in Orrell to see the work of its pupils on show.

Pupils making their very own lava lamp

This year’s theme was bubbles and each year tackled them from a different perspective.

For example, early years pupils painted and caught bubbles, Year Three looked at which soap makes the best lather, Year Five studied lava lamps and Year Six examined the properties of bubble gum!