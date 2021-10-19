Elderly couple badly injured in Wigan road smash

A woman aged 22 has been arrested by police in connection with the collision which took place on Monday evening (October 18) on Swan Lane, Hindley Green.

Both of the casualties were taken to hospital where they remain for treatment, while the young woman is still being questioned by traffic officers.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers were called at about 6.55pm on Monday, October 18, to a serious road traffic collision at Swan Lane, Hindley Green, Wigan.

Swan Lane, Hindley Green

"Two pedestrians, a man aged 91 and an 89-year-old woman, are in hospital with serious injuries.

"A 22-year-old woman is in custody and helping police with their enquiries.”

Officers are asking that anyone with a dash cam who was driving in the area to get in touch.

GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted via the GMP website or on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 2687-18/10/2021.