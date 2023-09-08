News you can trust since 1853
Elderly man rescued by Wigan firefighters after slipping 18ft down an embankment

An elderly man escaped without serious injury despite sliding 18ft down an embankment and sparking a major 999 call-out.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Sep 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 08:06 BST
Police, ambulance, two fire engines and the fire service technical rescue unit were all mobilised to a brook between Browning Grove and Martland Crescent, Standish Lower Ground, at 8.40pm on Thursday September 7 after the accident.

Relatives of the casualty, who is in his mid-80s, had raised the alarm after being unable to bring him to safety themselves

Firefighters were pleased to discover the elderly man hadn't come to serious harmFirefighters were pleased to discover the elderly man hadn't come to serious harm
Paramedics had been summoned to the scene because there were fears that the man might be seriously injured.

But Wigan fire station watch manager Mike Fairhurst said: “It was a relatively simple operation and we were happy to discover that the gentleman wasn’t seriously harmed.

"He had suffered some bruises plus scratches from brambles and, of course, he was shaken up. He was brought up on a Titan stretcher but after that he was well enough to be walked along the path.”

