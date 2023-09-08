Watch more videos on Shots!

Police, ambulance, two fire engines and the fire service technical rescue unit were all mobilised to a brook between Browning Grove and Martland Crescent, Standish Lower Ground, at 8.40pm on Thursday September 7 after the accident.

Relatives of the casualty, who is in his mid-80s, had raised the alarm after being unable to bring him to safety themselves

Firefighters were pleased to discover the elderly man hadn't come to serious harm

Paramedics had been summoned to the scene because there were fears that the man might be seriously injured.

But Wigan fire station watch manager Mike Fairhurst said: “It was a relatively simple operation and we were happy to discover that the gentleman wasn’t seriously harmed.